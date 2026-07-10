The public is invited to join the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum for the 20th Annual Heritage Dinner on August 22nd at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.

A wonderful dinner catered by Occasions at Stone River will begin at 7pm with hors d’ oeuvres being served at 6:30pm. You also definitely won’t want to miss the opportunity to bid on a select number of unique items and services in the Silent Auction! Some of the items will include beautiful paintings, a framed needlepoint piece, gift certificates, jewelry and decorative pieces just to name a few!

The dinner will also feature live music by Justin Wade.

Justin is a singer and guitarist based in the Dallas area and has been entertaining people for over 20 years. Known for his versatility, Wade covers a mix of genres including Pop, Country, Blues & Soft Rock.

Tickets to the dinner cost $55 each or $385 for a table of eight. Dinner sponsorships are also available. For additional information contact the Museum at (903) 450-4502 or visit our website at www.cottonmuseum.com.

You can also click the "Get Tickets" button below to purchase tickets.