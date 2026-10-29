East Texas A&M University is proud to present its 36th annual Veterans Vigil. A light breakfast reception begins at 10 a.m. on the second floor of the student center. The main program starts at 10:30 a.m. in the RSC Conference Rooms and includes the Princeton High School Navy JROTC, the university Chorale, and the Percussion and Trumpet Studios. Retired Air Force Maj. Richard Holsinger is the featured speaker. During the program, Marine Corps veteran and student Brenna Turner will receive the $7,500 Army Specialist Training Program Unit 4813 memorial scholarship.

After the program, Student Veterans Association President Tyrone Williams will light the Vigil flame at the crossroads in front of the RSC. The flame will burn throughout the day, and a closing ceremony will be held at the flame site at 4:30 p.m.

Veterans receive a free meal at the Lions Mane Cafeteria and 10% off at the university bookstore with proof of veteran status, such as a Military ID, DD214, veteran’s card, or VFW or American Legion card.

Information is available from the Office of Veteran and Military Services. https://www.etamu.edu/veteran-and-military-services/