3rd Annual North Texas Antique Fishing Lure and Tackle Show
3rd Annual North Texas Antique Fishing Lure and Tackle Show
The 3rd Annual North Texas Antique Fishing Lure and Tackle Show kicks off the first Saturday of August.
Tickets cost 10 dollars, ages 16 and under admitted free. High School Bass Team Students (wearing jersey) admitted free as well.
Fletcher Warren Civic Center
$0 - $10
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Travel Greenville TX
903-457-3126
cvb@ci.greenville.tx.us
Fletcher Warren Civic Center
5501 Business Hwy. 69 SGreenville, TX, Texas 75402
903-457-3100