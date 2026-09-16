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6th Annual Seniors Fall Resource Fair

6th Annual Seniors Fall Resource Fair

Hunt County Senior Service Alliance will have their 6th Annual Fall Resource Fair at the library from 10:00 am-12:00 pm. Learn about resources here in Hunt County, get connected, and get the chance to win door prizes-all for free!

W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
1 Lou Finney Blvd.
Greenville, Texas 75401
(903) 457-2992
wwhlibrary@ci.greenville.tx.us
https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/