America's Potluck: Dutch Oven 101 at Cooper Lake State Park

America's Potluck is an opportunity for neighbors to join one another to share a communal meal. You're invited, as Cooper Lake State Park celebrates America's 250th birthday.

Reservation required to borrow a Dutch oven. Meet at Gulls Bluff Pavilion in the South Sulphur Unit at 9 a.m. No experience needed. More information and ideas for cooking after reservation of oven.

Cost: Park programs are open to the public and free with a paid park entrance fee of $5 per person ages 13 and up; children 12 and under are always free.

*** If you are unable to make it to the morning session, the Doctors Creek Unit of Cooper Lake State Park will also be holding America's Potluck on Jul. 5, running from 1:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.