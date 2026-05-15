America's Potluck: Dutch Oven 101 at Cooper Lake State Park
America's Potluck: Dutch Oven 101 at Cooper Lake State Park
America's Potluck is an opportunity for neighbors to join one another to share a communal meal. You're invited, as Cooper Lake State Park celebrates America's 250th birthday.
Reservation required to borrow a Dutch oven. Meet at Gulls Bluff Pavilion in the South Sulphur Unit at 9 a.m. No experience needed. More information and ideas for cooking after reservation of oven.
Cost: Park programs are open to the public and free with a paid park entrance fee of $5 per person ages 13 and up; children 12 and under are always free.
*** If you are unable to make it to the morning session, the Doctors Creek Unit of Cooper Lake State Park will also be holding America's Potluck on Jul. 5, running from 1:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.
Cooper Lake State Park- South Sulphur Unit
Free with park entry: $5 ages 13 and up.
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Cooper Lake State Park- South Sulphur Unit
1690 FM 3505Sulphur Springs, Texas 75428
(903) 945-5256
CooperLakeSP@tpwd.texas.gov