Audie Murphy Day

* Morning events start at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center located at 5501 Business Hwy 69 South in Greenville. Afternoon and evening events will move to the Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum in Greenville.

This annual event is hosted by the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum to celebrate Audie Leon Murphy, the most decorated combat soldier of World War II, as well as military veterans and those currently serving our country.

Some of our featured speakers will include Film Historian for the movie The Six Triple Eight Kevin Hymel. Kara Dixon Vuic who will speak on the role of women in WWII. We will also have as our celebrity guest Valerie Ojala Keller. She is the daughter of Arvo Ojala a famous quickdraw artist who taught his technique to many stars and was a close friend of Audie Murphy. In addition, The Wild and the Innocent starring Audie Murphy will be shown at 5pm at the Museum on Friday, May 15th.

Saturday morning’s events will be held at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center at 5501 Business Hwy 69 South in Greenville and the afternoon and evening events will move to the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum located at 600 Interstate Highway 30 in Greenville. All activities at the civic center will be free but a regular admission charge of $10 adults, $8 seniors/veterans and $6 for ages 12-18, $3 for ages 6-11 will apply to enter the Museum.

These are just some of the activities taking place. Contact the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum at (903) 450-4502 or visit the website at www.amacmuseum.com for additional information. Funding for this event is provided in part by the City of Greenville Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax Revenues and the WWII History Roundtable – Audie Murphy Chapter.