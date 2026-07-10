Author Fest 2026, happening at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center on August 15.

You'll be able to meet an incredible lineup of more than 50 writers representing every genre imaginable. This is your chance to meet your favorites and discover your next obsession.

Fun for All Ages: From picture books for the little ones to gripping novels for adults, this event is designed for the whole family.

Completely FREE: Entry to the festival is 100% free!