Join us for #Birding 101 with a #ParkRanger from #LakeTawakoni State Park on Thursday, September 3rd at 6:30 pm! We'll learn about different local birds, resources you can use to help you identify birds, and more, plus, hands-on experience with binoculars as we test out our new knowledge! Please bring your own binoculars if you have them, and be prepared for instruction both indoors and outdoors. If you do not have binoculars, we'll have a few to share during the class. Adults 18+