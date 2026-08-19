Bras for the Cause Hunt County

Downtown Greenville, Texas, transforms to a wild and wacky place for the evening thanks to an exciting art exhibit of elaborately decorated bras. "Stars, Stripes & Support" is the theme for this year's event. Bras for the Cause is celebrating it's 18th year raising money to provide services and life-saving screening for cancer patients in Hunt County. Every penny of the fund-raiser stays right here in Hunt County!

This family-friendly event is FREE to attend - we raise money when you vote for your favorite entries at $1/vote! There is lots of fun as folks participate in "Shameless Campaigning" for their entries.

Viewing and voting is from 6-8:30 pm (don't worry...the "Street Walkers" will help you find where to go and buy your voting card or use the QR codes to vote on your phone), and the awards ceremony begins about 9:00 pm at Greenville Municipal Auditorium (NEW LOCATION!). Pink glitter-covered Barbie dolls, AKA the "BRAbies" will be given to those lucky enough to win the most coveted trophies in Hunt County, Texas!