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Broadway Beats with Lady Chops

Broadway Beats with Lady Chops

On Friday, Commerce City Hall is hosting a high-energy, interactive musical experience for all ages!

Elizabeth Vidos, better known as Lady Chops, is a talented percussionist who has performed in the hit Off-Broadway show STOMP and at the New Orleans Jazz Festival. Now she is bringing her skills to Commerce!

Kids will get to join the performance by playing hand drums, shakers, and other percussion instruments while learning basic rhythms and movement through the joy of music.

FREE and open to all ages.

City of Commerce City Hall
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
City of Commerce City Hall
1119 Alamo
Commerce, Texas 75428