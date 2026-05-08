Catapults and Clues
Catapults and Clues
Celebrate Father’s Day with a little friendly competition and a lot of fun at the Sam Bell Maxey House. Dads and their favorite sidekicks are invited for an afternoon of hands-on catapult building, mystery-solving clues, and tasty snacks.
Bring your dad, granddad, uncle, big brother, or any special grown-up and get ready to launch into fun together.
Date: Saturday, June 20
Time: 2:00 to 4:00 pm (come and go)
Fee: $3 per person
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site
$3
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site
812 S Church StParis, Texas 75460
9037855716
elana.barton@thc.texas.gov