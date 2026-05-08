Catapults and Clues

Celebrate Father’s Day with a little friendly competition and a lot of fun at the Sam Bell Maxey House. Dads and their favorite sidekicks are invited for an afternoon of hands-on catapult building, mystery-solving clues, and tasty snacks.

Bring your dad, granddad, uncle, big brother, or any special grown-up and get ready to launch into fun together.

Date: Saturday, June 20

Time: 2:00 to 4:00 pm (come and go)

Fee: $3 per person