Civics & Democracy

This Civic Season, visit the Sam Rayburn House as we have Civics and Democracy, a free come-and-go program with a focus on the definition of civics, how voting works, and the benefits of volunteering in your community. We will also have supplies available for you to create a campaign poster for yourself or Sam Rayburn, the longest serving Speaker of the House in U.S. history. If you are between ages 18 and 30, this program is for you to learn about the democracy that you will inherit! But all ages are welcome - knowledge is power at any age. This event is presented as part of Texas America250, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

