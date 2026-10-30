Commerce Chooses: Best Picture Book
Commerce Chooses: Best Picture Book
On Saturday, you'll be able to read some of the best picture books that were released this year, and you can vote for which one you think is best.
The Reading Room on the 1st floor of Talbot Hall opens at 1 p.m.; deliberations will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Adults, supervised children, and families are all welcome - students, faculty, and members of the general public
Talbot Hall of Languages
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
ETAMU Writing Center, Library, Dept. of Literature and Languages
rebecca.rowe@etamu.edu
Talbot Hall of Languages
1601 Education DriveCommerce, Texas 75428