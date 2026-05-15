Craft Night: Dinosaur Earring Workshop

Join the Commerce Public Library for a Dinosaur Earring Workshop! You'll be able to create a pair of prehistoric accessories that are at least 65 million years in the making.

Led by local artist and The Marigold Creative Studio owner Chrissy Bratton, this craft night is open to teens and adults and requires absolutely no artistic talent, just a willingness to embrace your inner paleontologist-fashionista.

You'll leave with:

A custom pair of dinosaur earrings

New crafting skills

The ability to say, "Thanks, they're dinosaurs," whenever someone compliments your jewelry

Space is limited, so register today before this event goes extinct!

Registration is free, but spots are limited. You can sign up by clicking the "Get Tickets" button below.

