Fall Market Jam Sessions
Fall Market Jam Sessions
A casual, all-ages Open Jam Session during our Fall Market.
Bring your guitar, banjo, fiddle, ukulele, harmonica or whatever you play!
Acoustic and light amplification welcome
All ages and experience levels welcome
Not a musician? Come listen, shop the market, and enjoy the morning!
No band or performance experience is required!
this is simply a chance to make music together, meet other local musicians, and enjoy Authors’ Park.
Musicians are welcome to drop in, but if you’re interested in playing, you can fill out our optional interest form here:
Commerce Public Library
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Dec 01, 2026.
Commerce Public Library
1210 Park StCommerce, Texas 75428
903-886-6858
milena.l.weaver@gmail.com