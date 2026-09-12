Fall Market Jam Sessions

A casual, all-ages Open Jam Session during our Fall Market.

Bring your guitar, banjo, fiddle, ukulele, harmonica or whatever you play!

Acoustic and light amplification welcome

All ages and experience levels welcome

Not a musician? Come listen, shop the market, and enjoy the morning!

No band or performance experience is required!

this is simply a chance to make music together, meet other local musicians, and enjoy Authors’ Park.

Musicians are welcome to drop in, but if you’re interested in playing, you can fill out our optional interest form here:

Link to Interest Form