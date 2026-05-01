Sam Rayburn was a farmer, so each year, we celebrate Mr. Sam's love farming, farmers, and his community by inviting everyone to our site for Farming Heritage Day. During this free event, see antique tractors, farm animals, local community groups, fiber arts specialists, and more on the grounds of the home of the longest-serving Speaker of the House in U.S. history. A cash-only pop up store will also be available alongside fun games and activities that honor the Rayburn family who called this site home.