This car show will feature classic and modern vehicles, a contest, and more. Entry fee is $20.

The Father's Day Weekend Car Show runs from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, at First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs, located at 116 Oak Avenue in Sulphur Springs.

For more information, you can call Ronnie at (903) 253 - 3213 , or, (903) 919 1688