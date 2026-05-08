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Father's Day Weekend Car Show

Father's Day Weekend Car Show

This car show will feature classic and modern vehicles, a contest, and more. Entry fee is $20.

The Father's Day Weekend Car Show runs from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, at First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs, located at 116 Oak Avenue in Sulphur Springs.

For more information, you can call Ronnie at (903) 253 - 3213 , or, (903) 919 1688

First Baptist Church
$20
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

RG Car Show Productions
ronald@rgcarshows.com
rgcarshows.com
First Baptist Church
116 Oak Ave.
Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
9038850646
andresimon@ssfbc.org
www.ssfbc.org