Father's Day Weekend Car Show
Father's Day Weekend Car Show
This car show will feature classic and modern vehicles, a contest, and more. Entry fee is $20.
The Father's Day Weekend Car Show runs from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, at First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs, located at 116 Oak Avenue in Sulphur Springs.
For more information, you can call Ronnie at (903) 253 - 3213 , or, (903) 919 1688
First Baptist Church
$20
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
RG Car Show Productions
ronald@rgcarshows.com
First Baptist Church
116 Oak Ave.Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
9038850646
andresimon@ssfbc.org