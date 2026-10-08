Fired Up for the Cause: Fund the Firemen Winter Market and Family Festival

The Fund the Firemen Winter market will have local vendors, live music, inflatables, and an auction that features collectable items like ATMs or microfiche machines and donations from charitable sources. Every dollar raised goes back to the volunteer fire departments of Savoy and Bells.

We have a very tight knit community and we all very much appreciate the sacrifice and hard work that our volunteer firefighters give to serve us. We are beyond thankful for them, and we would love to do something special for these communities. They answer every call, this one is ours!

Admission is free, and vendors price their own items. Auction prices are variable.

If you are interested in vending at the event, please contact Hannah.Bennett@cenderabank.com for more information.