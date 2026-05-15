Fossil Talk
Fossil Talk
The Commerce Public Library is excited to welcome local fossil expert Lewis Smith for a special Fossil Talk and Guided Fossil Hunt as part of our Unearth a Story Summer Reading Program!
Learn about fossils, prehistoric life, and what can be discovered right here in North Texas from someone with firsthand experience finding and identifying fossils.
Commerce Public Library
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Commerce Public Library
1210 Park StCommerce, Texas 75428
903-886-6858
milena.l.weaver@gmail.com