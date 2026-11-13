Free Annual Community Thanksgiving
Free Annual Community Thanksgiving
The 7th and Main Baptist Church of Bonham is hosting a free Thanksgiving community meal on Thanksgiving Day. This is a free, come-and-go event, open to the general public!
To-Go and delivery meals are also available upon request. For questions or more information, you can call 903-583-8679, or email: office@7thandmain.com
7th and Main Baptist Church
Free
11:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026
7th and Main Baptist Church
617 N Main StreetBonham , Texas 75418
(903) 583-8679
office@7thandmain.com