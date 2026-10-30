Free Movie- Toy Story 5
Free Movie- Toy Story 5
Greenville Parks & Recreation presents a FREE Movie on the Lawn at The SportsPark Center! You'll be able to bring your lawn chairs, cozy blankets, and the whole family for a fun evening under the stars.
Food starts at 5:00 PM
Movie starts at 6:00 PM
There will be FREE food from generous sponsors!
Dairy Queen: Kids’ meals for the first 300 kids!
Peddler’s Pizza: Pizza slices for the first 240 people!
One food option per person, while supplies last.
Greenville SportsPark
Free
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Greenville SportsPark
3603 Leo Hackney Blvd.Greenville, Texas 75402
903-457-2994
parksdept@ci.greenville.tx.us