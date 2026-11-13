Omega's Home Cooking and Catering is presenting a free Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thanksgiving Day. This is its 11th annual event; featuring turkey, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, croutons, sides, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, dessert, and drinks!

This is free of charge and open to the general public. Volunteers and sponsors are still needed: you can text 903-401-6445 for more information.