Free Thanksgiving Community Meal
Free Thanksgiving Community Meal
Omega's Home Cooking and Catering is presenting a free Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thanksgiving Day. This is its 11th annual event; featuring turkey, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, croutons, sides, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, dessert, and drinks!
This is free of charge and open to the general public. Volunteers and sponsors are still needed: you can text 903-401-6445 for more information.
Omega's Home Cooking and Catering
Free
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026
Omega's Home Cooking and Catering
3000 State Highway 24Commerce, Texas 75428
903-401-6445