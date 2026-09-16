Gather and Create: Cornucopia Craft Day
Gather and Create: Cornucopia Craft Day
A fun-filled afternoon of creativity, featuring the making of a beautiful fall-inspired cornucopia
Spaces are limited. Registration is available through the QR code on the flyer
Cost: $10 supply fee
Registration and supply fee are due October 12th
For questions, contact 903-455-9885 or hunt-tx@ag.tamu.edu
Hunt County Agrilife Extension Office
$10 supply fee by Oct. 12, link below
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026
Hunt County Agrilife Extension Office
2217 Washington StreetGreenville, Texas 75401
(903) 455-9885
hunt-tx@tamu.edu