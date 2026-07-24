Greenville Harmony Chorus Auditions

This is an adult choir consisting of members from Greenville, TX and surrounding areas. It is an auditioned performance choir with weekly rehearsals and at least one performance a semester. The highlight is their performance of The Messiah Sing-along (on Sunday, December 13th this year). You can keep up with the latest news on their Facebook page. Complete information about the audition process and the rehearsal schedule is available at their website, linked below. If you enjoy singing, they would love to have you join them.

They are also hoping to find instrumentalists, especially strings (violin, viola, cello, bass), winds (flute, oboe, clarinet and bassoon) and some brass (trumpet, horn and trombones) and timpani to accompany a choir and some soloists for a free community sing along on Handel’s “The Messiah” in December. Contact them at greenvilleharmonychorus@gmail.com if you are interested.