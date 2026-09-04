Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities
This monthly gardening class will be hosted by Mary Shockley of Hunt County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension!
In this class, you'll be learning about soil composition and quality, and topics and discussion will be customized to the needs and questions of attendees. This is a great way to improve your gardening skills, or find out how to get started!
This event is free and open to the general public.
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
1 Lou Finney Blvd.Greenville, Texas 75401
(903) 457-2992
wwhlibrary@ci.greenville.tx.us