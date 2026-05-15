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Guided Fossil Hunt at Ladonia Fossil Park

Guided Fossil Hunt at Ladonia Fossil Park

Looking for a Father's Day Weekend Adventure?

The Commerce Public Library's Guided Fossil Hunt has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 20 at 8:00 AM, and it's a great opportunity to spend some quality time together while searching for real fossils at the famous Ladonia Fossil Park!

Local fossil expert Lewis Smith will lead the fossil hunt.

Recommendations:
-Bring plenty of water
-Bring a backpack or fanny pack for your fossil finds
-Wear old lace-up shoes that can get muddy and wet
- Consider bringing a walking stick, as the creek bed can be slippery in places
-Consider bringing a towel or change of clothes for the ride home

Note that there are no restroom facilities at the park.

Whether Dad is a fossil enthusiast, an outdoor adventurer, or just enjoys spending time with family, this is a fun and memorable way to celebrate Father's Day weekend.

This event is free and open to the general public.

Ladonia Fossil Park
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Commerce Public Library
(903) 886-6858
director@commercepubliclibrary.org
commercepubliclibrary.org
Ladonia Fossil Park
2242 FM 904
Ladonia, Texas 75449
(903) 367-7011
COCLadonia@gmail.com
https://cocladonia.org/LadoniaFossilPark