Guided Fossil Hunt at Ladonia Fossil Park

Looking for a Father's Day Weekend Adventure?

The Commerce Public Library's Guided Fossil Hunt has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 20 at 8:00 AM, and it's a great opportunity to spend some quality time together while searching for real fossils at the famous Ladonia Fossil Park!

Local fossil expert Lewis Smith will lead the fossil hunt.

Recommendations:

-Bring plenty of water

-Bring a backpack or fanny pack for your fossil finds

-Wear old lace-up shoes that can get muddy and wet

- Consider bringing a walking stick, as the creek bed can be slippery in places

-Consider bringing a towel or change of clothes for the ride home

Note that there are no restroom facilities at the park.

Whether Dad is a fossil enthusiast, an outdoor adventurer, or just enjoys spending time with family, this is a fun and memorable way to celebrate Father's Day weekend.

This event is free and open to the general public.