Guided Fossil Hunt at Ladonia Fossil Park
Guided Fossil Hunt at Ladonia Fossil Park
Looking for a Father's Day Weekend Adventure?
The Commerce Public Library's Guided Fossil Hunt has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 20 at 8:00 AM, and it's a great opportunity to spend some quality time together while searching for real fossils at the famous Ladonia Fossil Park!
Local fossil expert Lewis Smith will lead the fossil hunt.
Recommendations:
-Bring plenty of water
-Bring a backpack or fanny pack for your fossil finds
-Wear old lace-up shoes that can get muddy and wet
- Consider bringing a walking stick, as the creek bed can be slippery in places
-Consider bringing a towel or change of clothes for the ride home
Note that there are no restroom facilities at the park.
Whether Dad is a fossil enthusiast, an outdoor adventurer, or just enjoys spending time with family, this is a fun and memorable way to celebrate Father's Day weekend.
This event is free and open to the general public.