Celebrate the season at the 11th Annual Holiday Market at East Texas A&M University! Hosted by Staff Council, this festive two-day event features unique gifts, handmade goods, delicious treats, food trucks, and holiday cheer. Admission and parking are free!

The Holiday Market at East Texas A&M University is a beloved campus tradition that brings together local vendors, small businesses, university employees, students, and community members for a festive holiday shopping experience.

Celebrating our 11th year, the Holiday Market began as a way to support local businesses while raising funds for East Texas A&M University staff programs. It has grown into the Staff Council’s largest annual fundraiser, with proceeds supporting staff scholarships, employee recognition, appreciation events, and campus engagement initiatives.

The Holiday Market is open to the university community and the public. Join us for two festive days of shopping, community, and holiday cheer while supporting small businesses and East Texas A&M University staff!