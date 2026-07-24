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Hometown Gathering and Meet the Foxes in Caddo Mills

Hometown Gathering and Meet the Foxes in Caddo Mills

This annual event celebrates the community of Caddo Mills. Included is a free dinner at 5:30pm for Senior Citizens 60 and older (includes a free gift and athletic passes). Then at 7pm, Meet the Foxes takes place.

*Vendors are being sought - if you are interested, contact apayne@caddomillsisd.org.

Caddo Mills High School
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026
Caddo Mills High School
3049 FM 36
Caddo Mills, Texas 75135
903 527 3164
https://www.facebook.com/CaddoMillsHighSchool/