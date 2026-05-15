July 4th Parade Paris
July 4th Parade Paris
Starts at Court House parking lot, moving South on 1st NW Street to Clarksville Street, turn east on Clarksville St. to 12th SE, left on 12th SE one block to Lamar Avenue, proceed West on Lamar Avenue returning to the Court House parking lot.
Downtown stores will be open and other planned activities for the day.
Watch downtown business Facebook pages.
Lamar County Courthouse
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Lamar County Courthouse
119 Main StreetParis, Texas 75460
(903) 737-2420