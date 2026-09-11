Lee Street Jamboree with Randall King

This is a free, family-friendly street party, featuring live outdoor music in Downtown Greenville.

Held every year on the 3rd Saturday of September in Downtown Greenville, it coincides with the Cotton Patch Challenge Bike Ride weekend. The event is open to the general public as well as bike ride participants.

This year's headliner: Randall King. Featured performances: Stoney Musgrove, Ryder Grimes, and Dustin Perkins.

Dinner and drinks will be available from downtown businesses and food trucks.