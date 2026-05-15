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Leonard Picnic Homemade Ice Cream Contest

Leonard Picnic Homemade Ice Cream Contest

The Leonard Picnic Homemade Ice Cream Contest is free to enter. Drop off ice cream at the park pavilion between 6 p.m. and 6:20 in a insulated homemade ice cream freezer.

Judging at 6:30 p.m. Ice Cream will be available for sale starting at 7 p.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners ($150, $100, and $50 respectively).

For more information, contact Betsy Blevins at 972-658-7766

Leonard City Park
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Leonard City Park
601 E Locust St
Leonard , Texas 75452