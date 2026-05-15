The Leonard Picnic Homemade Ice Cream Contest is free to enter. Drop off ice cream at the park pavilion between 6 p.m. and 6:20 in a insulated homemade ice cream freezer.

Judging at 6:30 p.m. Ice Cream will be available for sale starting at 7 p.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners ($150, $100, and $50 respectively).

For more information, contact Betsy Blevins at 972-658-7766