Lights Over Lake Bonham
Lights Over Lake Bonham
The Bonham Kiwanis Club invites the community and visitors to attend the 49th Annual Lights Over Lake Bonham Fireworks Show.
Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a free evening of patriotic celebration over beautiful Lake Bonham.
The fireworks show will begin at dusk and is open to the public.
Lake Bonham Recreation Area
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Kiwanis Club of Bonham, Texas
903-271-8631
Lake Bonham Recreation Area
7506 Lake Bonham DriveBonham, Texas 75418