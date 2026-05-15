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Lights Over Lake Bonham

Lights Over Lake Bonham

The Bonham Kiwanis Club invites the community and visitors to attend the 49th Annual Lights Over Lake Bonham Fireworks Show.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a free evening of patriotic celebration over beautiful Lake Bonham.

The fireworks show will begin at dusk and is open to the public.

Lake Bonham Recreation Area
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Kiwanis Club of Bonham, Texas
903-271-8631
https://www.facebook.com/bonhamkiwanis
Lake Bonham Recreation Area
7506 Lake Bonham Drive
Bonham, Texas 75418
https://www.cityofbonham.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Lake-Bonham-Recreation-Park-4