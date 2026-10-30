Miracle on Main : Annual Commerce Christmas Parade

Commerce has its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. The Parade's theme this year is "Story Time". In addition to the parade, festivities will include vendors, a dog costume contest, a visit from Santa, and much more.

The City of Commerce presents a Dog Costume Contest as part of the Miracle on Main Street festivities. The contest will begin at 4, with final judging at 4:30. Taking place at Author's Park next to the Commerce Public Library.

Categories for the contest will be: Best Christmas Character, Most Creative, and Best Matching Pet & Parent Costume.

Dogs will also get to join and lead the parade.

Registration for the contest is open; you can register and find more details at this link.

The Hollie Jolly Jog Color Run is happening during Miracle on Main Street on Saturday. Participation in the run is free and open to the general public. Commemorative T-shirts are available to purchase and Registration available here.