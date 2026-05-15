© 2026 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local stories. Trusted voices. 50 years strong. Your support keeps public radio free and local.

Music at the Market

Music at the Market

We are so excited to be bringing back Music at the Market for a GREAT 2026 lineup! Several nights of FREE LIVE MUSIC at the Downtown Market Square, located near the Greenville Farmers Market! See you this summer!🎵🎶

Friday, Jun 12 will feature The Blandelles!

Food and drink will be available for purchase by Dodie's Cajun Kitchen.

IMPORTANT: There is currently no Music at the Market scheduled for 7/3/2026 (July 3). Check back for updates

Greenville Farmers Market
Free
Every week through Jul 24, 2026.
Friday: 08:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Artist Group Info

The Blandelles
http://www.theblandelles.net/
Greenville Farmers Market
2500 Bois D Arc Street
Sulphur Springs , Texas 75428
903-457-3138
farmersmarket@ci.greenville.tx.us
https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/365/Farmers-Market