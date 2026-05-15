Music at the Market
Music at the Market
We are so excited to be bringing back Music at the Market for a GREAT 2026 lineup! Several nights of FREE LIVE MUSIC at the Downtown Market Square, located near the Greenville Farmers Market! See you this summer!🎵🎶
Friday, Jun 12 will feature The Blandelles!
Food and drink will be available for purchase by Dodie's Cajun Kitchen.
IMPORTANT: There is currently no Music at the Market scheduled for 7/3/2026 (July 3). Check back for updates
Greenville Farmers Market
Free
Every week through Jul 24, 2026.
Friday: 08:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Artist Group Info
The Blandelles
Greenville Farmers Market
2500 Bois D Arc StreetSulphur Springs , Texas 75428
903-457-3138
farmersmarket@ci.greenville.tx.us