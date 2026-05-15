We are so excited to be bringing back Music at the Market for a GREAT 2026 lineup! Several nights of FREE LIVE MUSIC at the Downtown Market Square, located near the Greenville Farmers Market! See you this summer!🎵🎶

Friday, Jun 12 will feature The Blandelles!

Food and drink will be available for purchase by Dodie's Cajun Kitchen.

IMPORTANT: There is currently no Music at the Market scheduled for 7/3/2026 (July 3). Check back for updates