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Once Upon a Book Sale

Once Upon a Book Sale

The Friends of W. Walworth Harrison Public Library group is hosting its book sale during the 3rd Annual Fantasy Faire.

You'll be able to fill a bag full of books for only $5. Cash only!

W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
$5 for a bag of books.
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
wwhpl.fol@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/WWHPL.FOL
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
1 Lou Finney Blvd.
Greenville, Texas 75401
(903) 457-2992
wwhlibrary@ci.greenville.tx.us
https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/