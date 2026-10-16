Once Upon a Book Sale
Once Upon a Book Sale
The Friends of W. Walworth Harrison Public Library group is hosting its book sale during the 3rd Annual Fantasy Faire.
You'll be able to fill a bag full of books for only $5. Cash only!
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
$5 for a bag of books.
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
wwhpl.fol@gmail.com
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
1 Lou Finney Blvd.Greenville, Texas 75401
(903) 457-2992
wwhlibrary@ci.greenville.tx.us