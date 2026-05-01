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Red, White, and Crafty with the Maxey House

Red, White, and Crafty with the Maxey House

Description:
Red, White, and Crafty is a hands-on, craft-focused summer program that invites young creators to explore art, tradition, and community through weekly creative projects. Meeting on Thursdays in July, each session features a new themed craft inspired by history, seasonal celebrations, and classic American pastimes. This program also connects to America250, encouraging participants to reflect on shared traditions and creative expression as we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States.

From festive decorations and collaborative art to sweet summer treats and fiber crafts, participants will enjoy a relaxed, fun-filled environment that encourages creativity, problem-solving, and self-expression, all in the historic setting of the Sam Bell Maxey House.

Dates: Thursdays in July

Time: 2:00 pm (end times will vary based on activity)

Ages: All ages!

Fee: $3 per participant for each class

Contact: Elana at 903-647-6553 or elana.barton@thc.texas.gov

Registration: https://forms.gle/L5iQJ9ypXjj6kK766

This event is presented as part of Texas America250, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site
$3
Every week through Jul 30, 2026.
Thursday: 02:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site
9037855716
elana.barton@thc.texas.gov
https://www.thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/sam-bell-maxey-house-state-historic-site

Artist Group Info

elana.barton@thc.texas.gov
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site
812 S Church St
Paris, Texas 75460
9037855716
elana.barton@thc.texas.gov
https://www.thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/sam-bell-maxey-house-state-historic-site