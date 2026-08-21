Rock the Block: North Texas Giving Day in Rockwall

In honor of North Texas Giving Day, Rockwall is hosting "Rock the Block" !

The fun-filled event will feature live music, activities, giveaways, music, and more.

Read more here. https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Rockwall-Artists-League

Information on the Rockwall Artists League:

Rockwall Artists (Art) League has been supporting artists and programs for promoting the Arts in Rockwall and surrounding communities for over 25 years. Each year Rockwall Art League supports High School students committed to further education in a range of art courses through our scholarship program. The league also supports community driven programs including workshops for seniors and adults with IDD.