Rockwall Youth Fishing Derby

Grab your fishing pole and head to the Royse City Police Department (1530 E. Hwy 66) this Saturday, June 6th from 9:00-11:00AM for our annual Youth Fishing Derby.

Awards will be given at 11:00AM for Most Fish, Longest Fish, and Heaviest Fish (participants cannot win both longest and heaviest fish).

Registration is free and will be done on site. June 6th is FREE Fishing Day in Texas and so no Fishing License is required on this day.

(Age groups are 3-6, 7-10, and 11-14)

Interested in sponsoring prizes? Contact aainsworth@roysecity.com