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The Great Pumpkin Hunt

The Great Pumpkin Hunt

At this event, ages 0-12 will be able to bring a basket or trick-or-treat bucket and enjoy the fun.

A twist on the classic Easter egg hunt; the event will also include a Recycled Costume Contest, a Pumpkin Passport Adventure, more kids activities, vendors, food trucks, and much more.

This event is free and open to the general public.

W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
1 Lou Finney Blvd.
Greenville, Texas 75401
(903) 457-2992
wwhlibrary@ci.greenville.tx.us
https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/