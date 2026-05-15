Tie-Dye Party
Tie-Dye Party
= Bring your own shirt and the Creative Arts Center will provide the rest!
Fun for the whole family. All ages welcome. Participants 12 & under need a responsible adult with them. Cost is $5 per shirt. Come and go from 4:30 - 6:30 pm on Thursday, June 25. (Most folks should only need 15-30 minutes to dye their shirts.)
Creative Arts Center- Bonham
$5 per shirt
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Creative Arts Center- Bonham
200 W. 5th St.Bonham, Texas
903-640-2196
BonArtCenter@gmail.com