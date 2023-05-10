¡Palabra! Episode 1 - How do you identify?

Identity is a central cultural issue in contemporary discourse. But how do people from Latin American diasporas deal with the confusing caldo of terms to describe their identities? Hispanic, Mexicano, Chicano, Latinx, Tejano - and those are just the aperitivos!

In the first presentation of ¡Palabra!, a collaboration between Texas A&M University-Commerce and KETR, Dr. Fred Fuentes hosts a discussion featuring undergraduate and graduate students Jasmin Andrade, Alejandro Marin, Juan Olivo, and Alicia Garcia Wong.

As we learn, the answer to the question "How do you identify?" is something that changes not just from one person to the next, but from one cultural context to the next. Identity for most is not a static concept, but one that reflects the changing nature of life itself. There can be some hard questions along the way. However, along with the challenges, you can find the fun, freedom, and satisfacción of deciding who you are and telling that to el mundo entero.

