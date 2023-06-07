Trial for woman accused of killing Greenville teenager moved to October

The trial of a Royse City woman accused of killing a Greenville teenager has been postponed. Ismael Rincon, age 15, of Greenville, died in November of 2020 following what police say was a home invasion and attack.

Prosecutors say Lauren Brooke Bohme, 20, of Royse City and Damien Christian Osborn, 21, of Rockwall, attempted to rob a home in 4200 block of King Street in Greenville on Sept. 30, 2020. During the robbery, police say Bohme stabbed Rincon and Osborn struck a female victim with a vehicle.

Bohme has pled not guilty to a charge of capital murder, which carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole. Prosecutors have waived the death penalty. A jury selection in her trial was scheduled for Monday, but has been rescheduled for Oct. 2. Osborn has pled not guilty to a charge of aggravated assault. His trial remains scheduled for Aug. 7.

Both Bohme and Osborn remain in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center.