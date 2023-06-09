Interstate 30 at Lake Ray Hubbard closed Friday night through Saturday morning

Interstate 30 will be closed tonight at Lake Ray Hubbard, starting at 9 p.m. and continuing until 8 a.m. tomorrow morning. The closure is part of a major overhaul of Interstate 30 northeast of Dallas. The Texas Department of Transportation is adding a frontage road bridges to the existing bridge over Lake Ray Hubbard. As a part of the $142 million project, the new frontage road bridges are being built on the west side of the lake, from Bass Pro Drive to Dalrock Road.

Future projects will widen I-30 and add continuous frontage roads throughout Rockwall County. The work is part of TxDOT’s Texas Clear Lanes effort to relieve congestion in major metropolitan areas. Again, the upcoming closure of Interstate 30 is scheduled to last from 9 p.m. tonight until 8 a.m. tomorrow.