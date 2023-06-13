Interstate 30 closure planned in Royse City Wednesday night
I-30 should be closed for no longer than 15 minutes while crew remove a power line.
- Interstate 30 in Royse City is scheduled to be closed for a short time Wednesday night starting at 10 p.m.. The closure is to remove an overhead electrical line crossing near Circle Drive, just west of Erby Campbell Blvd. The Royse City Police Department says the Texas Department of Transportation is working with Farmers Electric Cooperative to complete the job. The closure scheduled for 10 p.m. Wednesday night is expected to last no longer than 15 minutes.
- At this evening’s regular meeting of the Greenville City Council, the council is expected to adopt the Texas Property Assessed Clean Energy program. Known as the PACE program, it’s a State of Texas initiative to provide low-cost, long-term financing for water conservation and energy efficiency improvements to commercial properties. The council is scheduled to begin the public portion of the meeting at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street.