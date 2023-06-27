City of Greenville to review arrangements with Texas Comptroller's office

In Greenville tonight, local officials will discuss plans to fix an error that was made in Austin. The State of Texas Comptroller’s Office mistakenly awarded the city of Greenville more than $4.8 million in sales tax rebates. The council intends to take action on an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a long-term payback agreement with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. This evening’s regular meeting of the Greenville City Council is expected to begin its public session at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building at 2821 Washington Street.

Also in Greenville, county officials will be reviewing the state of local roads today. The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled to receive the Annual Road Report for precincts in Hunt County. Today’s meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court is set for 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville.