Mt. Moriah, First Baptist to offer bottled water and cooling stations again on Friday

In Commerce, a boil water notice remains in effect following a major leak in the city’s water delivery system last night. Earlier today, the city set up rest room and wash stations at Commerce City Hall on the square, the Commerce Police and Fire center on Sycamore Street, Mount Moriah Temple Baptist Church, First Baptist Church Commerce, and the Commerce Emergency Corps office on Main Street.

Also, bottled water was distributed at Mount Moriah and First Baptist. The sites were also offered as cooling stations for the public. Also this afternoon, water was distributed on the west side of the university campus at the Old Watson Cafeteria, which is just north of Walmart on the State Highway 24 service road.

This evening, the Commerce Police Department will be offering bottled water distribution, starting at 6 p.m. and continuing until 9 p.m. Commerce residents are asked to bring their driver’s license for proof of residency. Members of the university community without a local address on their ID can use their Lion Card as identification.

Mount Moriah Temple Baptist Church and First Baptist Church Commerce will be open to the public again tomorrow offering bottled water and serving as cooling stations. Mount Moriah Temple Baptist Church is located at 1205 Champion Lane, at the intersection with MLK Drive. First Baptist Church Commerce is located 1401 Washington Street, just southwest of the square. Both churches are offering water and cooling from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.