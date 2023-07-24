Fannin County seeking new commissioner for Precinct 1

Fannin County is looking for a new county commissioner. The Fannin County Leader reports Commissioner Edwina Lane has announced that she will step down as Fannin County Commissioner for Precinct #1. The first precinct is composed of the northwestern part of the county and includes Savoy, Ector, and Ravenna, as well as the west side of Bonham.

The vacancy will be filled by an appointment made by Fannin County Judge Newt Cunningham. The Leader reports Cunningham will name a panel of advisors to assist him with the selection process and plans to have the process completed within 30 to 40 days. Eligible candidates must be U.S. citizens who have lived in Texas for at least 12 months and have lived in Fannin County Precinct 1 for at least six months. Interested candidates are encouraged to contact Fannin County Judge Newt Cunningham’s office for an application.