© 2023 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

CitySquare Paris names new executive director

KETR
Published August 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT
Thursday Morning Newscast Graphic
Lindsey Wiley
/
Texas A&M University-Commerce

Rochelle Bass comes into the position from previous administrative work at CASA of Lamar County.

In Lamar County, the charitable organization CitySquare Paris has a new executive director. The Paris News reports Rochelle Bass has been named to the position. Bass comes to the job from CASA of Lamar County, where she was a program director and lead case manager. Bass is a graduate of the Texas A&M University-Commerce master’s in social work program and is also an alumna of Paris Junior College and Roxton High School. She replaces outgoing director Derald Bulls, who will remain on the CitySquare Paris board of directors. CitySquare Paris provides a variety of support services for those in need in Lamar County.

News