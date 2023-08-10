CitySquare Paris names new executive director

In Lamar County, the charitable organization CitySquare Paris has a new executive director. The Paris News reports Rochelle Bass has been named to the position. Bass comes to the job from CASA of Lamar County, where she was a program director and lead case manager. Bass is a graduate of the Texas A&M University-Commerce master’s in social work program and is also an alumna of Paris Junior College and Roxton High School. She replaces outgoing director Derald Bulls, who will remain on the CitySquare Paris board of directors. CitySquare Paris provides a variety of support services for those in need in Lamar County.