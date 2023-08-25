Campbell to host Fannindel in six-man season opener

Campbell High School coach Preston Compton has a young roster for the 2023 season. There are no returning seniors from a team that went 3-7 last year (District 10-1A). But Compton says his players have trained well and are ready for regular-season action. The Indians are set to host Ladonia Fannindel, which finished 4-5 in 2022.

