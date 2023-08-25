© 2023 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Campbell to host Fannindel in six-man season opener

KETR
Published August 25, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT
Campbell High School football head coach and athletics director Preston Compton, in red, says his Indians are ready to host Ladonia Fannindel.
Mark Haslett
/
KETR
Campbell High School football head coach and athletics director Preston Compton, in red, says his Indians are ready to host Ladonia Fannindel.

New head coach Preston Compton is leading a young roster of Indians looking to improve on last year's record.

Campbell High School coach Preston Compton has a young roster for the 2023 season. There are no returning seniors from a team that went 3-7 last year (District 10-1A). But Compton says his players have trained well and are ready for regular-season action. The Indians are set to host Ladonia Fannindel, which finished 4-5 in 2022.

Fannindel at Ladonia, 7:30 p.m., Indian Field, Campbell High School.

News