Holden to run for Hopkins County Precinct 3 seat in March 2024 election

In Hopkins County, a candidate intends to file to run for the county commissioner seat representing Precinct 3. The Sulphur Springs News Telegram reports Bill Holden looks to be on the spring 2024 ballot. The current county commissioner for Hopkins County Precinct 3 is Wade Bartley. The precinct is in northeastern Hopkins County and includes the community of Dike. In the spring 2023 elections, Dike voters cast ballots on a referendum whether to incorporate. Dike residents voted not to incorporate. Filing for the March 5, 2024, elections begins officially on Sept. 12. The last day to register to vote in the March 2024 election is Feb. 5.

The last day to register to vote in this November’s elections is Oct. 10. The election itself is on Tue. Nov. 7.